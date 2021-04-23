40-year-old Layton man fatally injured in crash on U.S. Highway 6 near Price

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, April 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old Layton man was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 near Price Thursday.

The deceased man has been identified as Clifford Sweat, according to a statement by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“At 1:08 p.m. on U.S. 6 near mile marker 139, a RAM ProMaster van was traveling east,” the UHP said. “A dual rear wheel Ford truck pulling a toy hauler trailer was traveling west at the same location.”

The van crossed the center line and struck the right front corner of the trailer. This caused extensive damage to the trailer and a large portion of the trailer’s structure to come apart.

“Portions of the trailer entered the passenger compartment of the van through the front windshield of the van,” the news release said. “The driver of the van died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.”

The westbound lane was closed for five hours while the crash was investigated.