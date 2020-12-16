41-year-old inmate dies at Box Elder County Jail

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old inmate died at Box Elder County Jail early Wednesday morning.

“At approximately 5:30 a.m., jail deputies observed Gary Gomez, from Tremonton, who appeared to be having some sort of medical distress and had fallen to the ground,” said a news release from Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department.

“Deputies immediately administered CPR. A Brigham City ambulance was called and EMTs took over the medical care, but the inmate was ultimately declared deceased at the scene.”

The inmate was alone in the cell at the time and there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the death, the news release said.

Because this was an in-custody death, the Northern Utah Critical Investigation Protocol was invoked and investigators from Cache County will lead the death investigation.