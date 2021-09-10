43-year-old inmate at Sanpete County Jail dies from COVID-19

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 43-year-old inmate at Sanpete County Jail has died from COVID-19, officials said Friday.

“The Utah Department of Corrections reports the death of a COVID-19 positive individual on Sept. 9,” said a Facebook post. The individual was was hospitalized at the time of his death.

Prior to hospitalization, the individual was housed at the Sanpete County Jail as part of the state’s inmate placement program.

The man’s identity has not been released and officials did not say if he had been vaccinated.

The Sanpete County Jail currently houses 71 state inmates; 32 of these individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 with 15 of those individuals considered recovered, the post said.

