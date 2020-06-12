46-year-old West Jordan man presumed to have drowned while boating at Lake Powell

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 46-year-old West Jordan man is presumed to have drowned while he was boating at Lake Powell.

The victim has been identified as Justin Shannon, said a news release from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

On Sunday at approximately 6:33 p.m. the Glen Canyon dispatch center received a report of a possible drowning on Lake Powell. National Park Service Rangers and Medical Ambulance were dispatched to the Stateline Boat Ramp to render aid.

“Witnesses reported the victim was part of a group of seven friends on a private vessel in Wahweap Bay on Lake Powell in Kane County,” the news release said. “One member of the group jumped in the water and was not wearing a life jacket. High winds began while the individual was in the water and they began to struggle. The victim jumped into the water to provide assistance but was not wearing a life jacket and also began to struggle.”

Windy conditions caused the boat to drift away from the swimmers and mechanical problems delayed restarting the vessel, the news release said. A Type IV throwable device was tossed toward the victim but he was unable to grab the device.

The vessel was restarted and boated toward the victim. A passenger onboard jumped into the water and saved the first swimmer by helping them into a life jacket and grabbed the victim, who was underwater. The victim was moved back onboard the vessel and CPR was administered as he was taken approximately one mile south to the Stateline Launch Ramp.

“Upon arriving, NPS Rangers observed two off-duty volunteer fire fighters providing CPR to the patient,” the news release said. “NPS Rangers continued life saving efforts, including CPR and defibrillator, without success. Classic Life Guard Air Medical arrived and also rendered assistance. Also assisting were Utah State Parks and Recreation personnel. The victim did not respond to medical interventions and continuous CPR and was pronounced deceased on scene at approximately 8 p.m.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by family members to assist with funeral expenses for Shannon.

The page says: “Justin was heroic and saved the life of his wife before his passing, he was strong and protected everyone around him. He loved his children with a force you couldn’t reckon with. His parents and family meant the world to him. He was one to drop everything to help and always made sure to make someone smile. His smile and laugh were contagious to everyone around him. He loved to laugh and drew everyone to do the same with him with love and laughter.”

The victim was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy. The incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, and the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.

“All boaters are reminded to be aware of changing weather conditions, to immediately seek safe haven in high winds or storms, and to always wear life jackets when boating and recreating on or around water,” the news release said.

