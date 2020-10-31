48 test positive for COVID-19 at Ogden homeless shelter

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Lantern House, a homeless shelter in Ogden, is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.

In a statement Friday night, Lantern House officials confirmed that 48 individuals have tested positive for the virus.

The shelter, at 269 W. 33rd St., also reported the deaths of two people who tested positive, but the cause of their deaths is under investigation.

One of the deceased was a senior male resident, and the other was a single mother staying at the shelter with her child, Lantern House Board Chairman John Patterson said in the statement. The child has since been placed with family members.

Lantern House is monitoring those who tested positive while they are in quarantine.

“While we are a homeless shelter, not a medical facility, the Weber-Morgan Health Department helped us with resources to hire additional staff to provide the needed care and monitoring,” Patterson said.

Gephardt Daily is following this developing story and will provide updates as more details are released.