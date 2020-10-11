$4K reward offered for information after suspicious death of range bull in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A reward of $4,000 is being offered for information after the suspicious death of a range bull in Box Elder County.

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dale Ward said in a news release that officials are investigating the death of the bull owned by Brent and Bill Rose of Park Valley. The animal was valued at $7,000, the news release said.

“On Sept. 30, the owners discovered the bull dead on the east side of Ingham Pass along the road,” the news release said. “The bull was last seen alive on Sept. 24 in this same area.”

In cooperation with the Utah Department of Agriculture, the carcass was delivered to the Utah State University Diagnostic Lab in Logan for necropsy. After a significant effort to determine cause of death, the results were inconclusive.

In the event the death was human caused, a $4,000 reward is offered by the owners, Utah Department of Agriculture, Utah Cattlemen’s Association and the Utah Farm Bureau for information that leads to the apprehension, prosecution and conviction of anyone that may be involved.

The investigation continues, is active and there are no other releasable details at this time, the news release said.

“Box Elder County Sheriff is seeking anyone that was in the Ingham Pass area between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30 to contact Sgt. Steve Eddington at 435-734-3874,” the news release said. “We are seeking any information that aids in determining the cause of death.”