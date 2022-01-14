4th juvenile suspect arrested after double-fatal shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Another suspect has been taken into police custody after a shooting that left two teenage boys dead, one critically injured, and now four in custody.

All the boys were 14 or 15, and were members of two groups that did not get along. The clash started out physical, then turned fatal when at least one gun was produced.

The dead were both 15. Their critically injured friend, who is now hospitalized in stable condition, is 14. Family notifications have been made, a West Valley City Police statement says.

Of the suspects, three are 14 and one is 15, a statement from the West Valley City Police Department says, adding that officials believe no suspects remain outstanding.

The emergency call came to dispatch just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the scene outside Hunter High School, which is at 4200 S. 5600 West. Granite School District officials placed Hunter High and three other schools on a shelter-in-place order, requiring that they lock the doors and remain inside while continuing school.

Police found the two dead boys and the shooting victim who had survived. They locked down the scene for an investigation that would last into the night.

A gun believed to be the one used was later located in some grass near the area.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Ben Horsley, Granite School District spokesman, speaking from the scene. “We do anticipate that students will be impacted.”

Hunter High students were released for the day, but grief counselors remained on scene and would be there for anyone wants to talk to them today or Friday, Horsley said.

Traffic remained closed on Mountain View Corridor near the school through most of the day.

The names of the victims may be released as soon as Thursday night. Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.