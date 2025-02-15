5 hospitalized in Trapper’s Loop crash

TRAPPER’S LOOP, Utah, Feb. 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A three-vehicle crash including a head-on collision in Morgan County sent five people to the hospital.

At least one of the five patients was in critical condition after the morning incident, the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said Friday afternoon.

Two trapped in their vehicles had to be extricated.

“Two of the vehicles struck head on after one spun out,” according to a press release.

In addition to Mountain Green and Morgan County Fire & EMS units, two additional ambulances were summoned for the non-life threatened injured patients. South Weber Fire Department Medic One and Ambulance One responded, along with Weber Fire District Medic Ambulance 62.

“Thank you to all responders including Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol,” Mountain Green said.

Trapper’s Loop runs about nine miles between Morgan County up Weber Canyon and the Ogden Valley to the north in Weber County.

All patients were transported to local hospitals in under 60 minutes, the news release said.