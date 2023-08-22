5 inmates taken to hospital following altercation at Gunnison prison

GUNNISON, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Five inmates were taken to a hospital Monday evening following an altercation involving 15 men incarcerated at the Central Utah Correctional Facility, prison officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicates weapons were used in the fight, which may have been gang-related, according to a Utah Department of Corrections news release.

Corrections officials temporarily have locked down both the Gunnison prison and the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City “to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved,” the release says.

“During this time, incarcerated individuals will be restricted to their assigned cells and dormitories, with limited movement permitted until a further review is completed.”

No other information about the altercation or those involved was immediately released.

The Central Utah Correctional Facility houses approximately 1,750 incarcerated men. The state prison in Salt Lake City houses approximately 2,200 men and 400 women.

