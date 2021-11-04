5 juveniles ejected, 2 dead in rollover crash on SR-56 in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles were killed and 3 others injured after they were ejected from a pickup truck during a rollover crash on SR-56 in Iron County Thursday.

“At approximately 8:06 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on SR-56 near mile marker 15,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “The pickup truck left the road to the left and struck the embankment of the cross street at 7200 West.”

The pickup overturned several times, ejecting all five juvenile occupants. Two of the juveniles, a 17-year-old male and a 13-year-old female, died at the scene. Three of the juveniles were transported to area hospitals; one is in critical condition, one in serious condition and one in fair condition. None of the five occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The victims have not been identified because of their juvenile status.

An investigation into the incident is underway; more information will be released as it becomes available.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this story as information is provided.