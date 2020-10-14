5 juveniles taken into custody after fleeing, crashing stolen car in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Five juvenile suspects were taken into custody Monday night after allegedly following a woman as she drove through West Jordan and then crashing the stolen vehicle they were in as they fled from an attempted traffic stop.

The woman called 911 at 8:40 p.m., and West Jordan police worked to determine her location while directing her toward an on-duty officer in the area.

After a few minutes, the woman’s car, followed by the other vehicle passed the officer, who attempted a traffic stop. At that point, the suspect vehicle fled and crashed into another car at the intersection of 7000 South and 2700 West.

Sgt. W. Bockholt, with the West Jordan Police Department, said the report on the incident did not indicate if anyone was injured.

Bockholt told Gephardt Daily that five juveniles, ages 15 to 17, were in the stolen car and were taken into custody and booked into juvenile detention.

The teens were wanted on warrants and/or pickup orders, he said, but he had no information as to whether they are affiliated with a gang.

He said the police have not determined why the teens were following the woman in her car. She was not injured during the incident.