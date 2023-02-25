5 killed in Nevada plane crash; medical service aircraft with Utah ties went down 25 mi. southeast of Reno

STAGECOACH, Nevada, Feb. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Five people died Friday night when the medical services plane they were in crashed in western Nevada.

REMSA Health, a regional provider for Nevada ground and helicopter ambulance services announced the deadly incident in a series of Saturday morning posts on social media.

“Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, headquartered in Reno, Nevada and Guardian Flight, headquartered in Utah, can confirm that a PC 12 fixed wing aircraft, tail number N273SM, went off radar Friday, Feb. 24, at approximately 9:45 p.m., near Stagecoach, Nevada,” the tweet said.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived. The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member. We are in the process of notifying their family members.”

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department said it first received reports of the crash about 9:15 p.m.

The wreckage was discovered around 11:15 p.m.

Investigators from LCSD and the Central Lyon Fire Department will be joined by crash specialists from the National Transportation Safety Board to try and determine why the aircraft went down.

The aviation website FlightAware.com indicates the plane was owned by Guardian Flight, headquartered in South Jordan, Utah. Guardian’s online profile says the company “is a leading provider of air medical services, transporting patients from remote and rural settings and hospitals to large, tertiary-care facilities in metropolitan areas.”

“As is Guardian and Care Flight’s safety process in these situations, we are in a passive stand down for all Guardian and Care Flight flights across the company. We will work with each of our operations to ascertain when they are able to return to service,” the South Jordan company said on Facebook.

.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.