5 people hospitalized after head-on crash in Stansbury Park

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Five people were transported to hospital after a head-on crash in Stansbury Park Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Stansbury Parkway and SR-36, according to Utah Department of Public Safety officials.

A pickup truck pulling a trailer was traveling southbound on SR-36 when a car traveling northboung attempted to turn left onto Stansbury Parkway and the two vehicles collided head-on, officials said.

The man who was driving the passenger car was transported to an area hospital by medical helicopter. A woman and two children in the passenger car were transported by ground ambulance.

One person in the pickup truck was also transported by ground ambulance. There were also four other people in the pickup truck that were not injured.

Officials did not give the condition of those that were injured.

