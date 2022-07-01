5 undocumented residents arrested in Tooele County drug bust

LAKE POINT, Utah, June 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Five undocumented residents were arrested Wednesday in connection with a large drug operation in Tooele County, the Utah Attorney General’s Office announced.

Utah’s SECURE (Statewide Enforcement of Crimes by Undocumented Residents) Strike Force made the arrests after serving a warrant at 8140 Round Rock Road, Lake Point.

Police seized 7 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of heroin, 1 pound of cocaine, 4,500 fentanyl pills, a handgun and more than $23,500 cash from the home, according to a news release.

Police arrested five undocumented residents from Honduras: Efran Adonay Diaz-Cruz, 30; Iris Jackeline Gomez-Serrano, 29; Marco Javier Diaz-Canales, 23; Fernando Josue Baca-Diaz, 19; and Nery Barahona-Lorenzana, 32. All were booked into the Tooele County Jail.

The Utah Division of Child and Family Services took custody of four children, ages 6 months, 7, 15 and 17, who were found at the home, according to the attorney general’s office.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests, the news release states.