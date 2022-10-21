5-vehicle crash near Kimball Junction sends 2 to hospital with minor injuries

KIMBALL JUNCTION, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people sustained minor injuries in a crash involving five vehicles, including an ATV and a dump truck hauling hot asphalt, near Kimball Junction on Friday morning.
Crews responded about 8:10 a.m. to reports of a crash on Interstate 80 just east of Kimball Junction, according to a Facebook post from the Park City Fire District.
“A dump truck hauling hot asphalt went through the cable barrier,” the post states. “The accident caused a Glycol (used on fire suppression systems) spill that the hazmat team was able to contain.”
Two people were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with minor injuries from the crash.
The crash caused heavy traffic delays in the area, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.