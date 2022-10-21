5-vehicle crash near Kimball Junction sends 2 to hospital with minor injuries

KIMBALL JUNCTION, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people sustained minor injuries in a crash involving five vehicles, including an ATV and a dump truck hauling hot asphalt, near Kimball Junction on Friday morning.

Crews responded about 8:10 a.m. to reports of a crash on Interstate 80 just east of Kimball Junction, according to a Facebook post from the Park City Fire District.