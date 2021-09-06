5-year-old falls from balcony in Eagle Mountain, transported to hospital

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 5-year-old boy was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter Sunday evening after falling from a second-story balcony in Eagle Mountain.

The child had fallen 10 to 12 feet, and his condition initially was reported as very serious; however, later indications were that his condition had improved significantly.

Aaron Lance, public information officer for Unified Fire Authority, said first responders were dispatched to the scene at about 6:47 p.m.

“He had a little bleeding, but was talking and tracking (the conversation) with responders,” Lance said, indicating that the boy was basically aware and alert on the way to the hospital. He described the boy’s condition as “stable” and said he appeared to be doing well.