5-year-boy in extremely critical condition after auto-pedestrian accident in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Feb. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 5-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being hit by a car in Kearns.

The incident occurred in the area of 5023 W. Longmore Drive, at approximately 7 p.m.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray said the child was in the road; his parents said the little boy has run out into the road before. The incident occurred in a quiet residential street.

Witnesses said the driver, who was heading westbound, stopped for a few seconds, looked out, then drove away, and that was when the little boy was discovered. He was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital.

The man was driving a light colored older pickup truck with a possibly mismatched darker driver’s door.

“We are really hoping someone saw, or has video, so we can find the person that hit this small child,” Gray said.

She added: “Sometimes people leave scenes because they’re afraid, not knowing what to do; please call us.”

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call UPD on 801-743-7000.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.