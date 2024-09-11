50 Salt Lake City firefighters battle commercial building blaze

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Dozens of Salt Lake City firefighters battled a stubborn blaze Tuesday night at a northwest side chemical manufacturing plant .

The 2-alarm fire at the Dychem International building, located at 440 W 500 North, was first reported by a passerby at about 7:30 p.m., according SLCFD Battalion Fire Chief Bob Silverthorne.

It was initially a one-alarm fire, Silverthorne said, until arriving crews determined more resources would be needed to knock the fire down.

Hazmat crews were also dispatched to the scene, working to determine exactly what chemicals might be involved and the threat they could pose to firefighters and the surrounding neighborhood.

At one point firefighters thought the blaze was under control, yet it soon rekindled.

“It’s an active firefight now,” Silverthorne told Gephardt Daily. “Part of the problem is, it’s worked way into some silos, which makes it hard for crews to pour water directly on the flames.”

No civilians were injured, but one firefighter was hurt, Silverthorne said. He was being treated at the scene, but did not appear to be seriously injured.

Officials warned motorists and residents the intersection of 500 North and 400 West was closed by Salt Lake City patrol officers.

The cause of the fire had yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.