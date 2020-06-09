50-year-old man dies after structure damaged by Washington County’s Apple Fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 50-year-old man has died after being found in a structure damaged by the Apple Fire in Washington County.

A news release from Washington County Sheriff’s Office said: “Officials responded to a brush fire in Apple Valley which ended in the death of a 50-year-old male.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, witnesses advised them that they saw a fire and drove towards it to make sure everyone was OK. Witnesses stated they transported the male away from the fire to meet with medical staff.”

Medical staff had advised they were attempting to resuscitate the patient on scene but were unsuccessful in their efforts, the news release said. The patient was pronounced deceased on scene.

The cause of death and the incident is still under investigation at this time.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

The fire was estimated at 80 acres at about 9:45 p.m. Monday, according to a Utah Fire Info tweet Monday night. A Tuesday tweet said the fire was mapped at 49 acres and is now 100% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.