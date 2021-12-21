50-year-old woman in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 50-year-old woman is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash in Murray late Monday afternoon.

Murray Police Department public information officer Kristin Reardon told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred in the parking lot of Costco at 5201 Intermountain Drive at approximately 5:05 p.m.

Details of exactly what occurred are still emerging; the woman was transported to Intermountain Medical Center, which is adjacent to Costco.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officials.

Murray Fire Department assisted the police department.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.