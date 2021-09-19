$500 reward offered for helpful tips after car hits, seriously injured San Juan County girl, leaves scene

BLANDING, Utah, Sept. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips after a car struck and seriously injured a girl Thursday night, then fled the scene.

“On Sept. 16 around 8 p.m., a 12-year-old female was struck by an automobile on Blue Mountain Road outside of Blanding, Utah,” the department’s statement says. “The juvenile suffered serious injuries and was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital.

“The vehicle did not stop and continued southbound into Blanding. San Juan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Blanding City Police Officers are working together to follow up on all leads of vehicles and drivers who may have been involved. Deputies are checking cameras in the area that might have caught a video of the vehicle in question.

“We are asking for any information from people who may have been travelling on the road at that time and may have seen something that will help us in the investigation. There is a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect. We appreciate the public’s assistance in this matter. You can call 435-587-2237 with any information.”