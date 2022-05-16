54-year-old man shot, seriously wounded outside Salt Lake City business, police say

Salt Lake City police officers at the scene of shooting Sunday afternoon outside a business at 824 West North Temple. SLCPD said a 54-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The suspect remains at large.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police say a 54-year-old man was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon outside a business at 824 W. North Temple.

“Officers arrived and located a 54-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” says a statement sent to Gephardt Daily by SLCPD spokesman Brent Weisberg.

“Paramedics transported the man to the hospital in serious condition. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.”

Police detectives were notified, and patrol officers remained at the scene as of 3:41 p.m., the statement says.

“At this time, there is no suspect description to provide. Based on witness statements, it appears this was an isolated incident and resulted from some sort of argument. There is not apparent public danger,” Weisberg’s statement says.

Salt Lake City police investigators gather evidence at the scene of a shooting Sunday outside a business at 824 West North Temple.

“Officers are working with nearby businesses and agencies to collect surveillance video to assist with the investigation.”

