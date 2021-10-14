5600 West interchange at I-80 in Salt Lake City to close this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the 5600 West interchange at Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City this weekend.

The closure goes from Friday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 18 at 5 a.m., said a news release from UDOT.

During this time, I-80 will remain open, but 5600 West will be closed in both directions, along with the on- and off-ramps at the interchange. Drivers should plan ahead and use alternate routes such as Bangerter Highway, 7200 West and Wright Brothers Drive to access 5600 West, the news release said.

This closure will allow crews to convert the interchange into a diverging diamond interchange, which will enhance safety and improve traffic flow. This is part of a larger project to reconstruct 5600 West between State Route 201 and I-80.