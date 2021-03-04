$5K reward offered for information on Provo church fire

PROVO, Utah, March 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in connection with a fire on Feb. 25 at a church building in Provo.

An investigation is being carried out by officials with Provo Police Department, the Provo Fire Department, the Utah State Fire Marshal, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver Field Division.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building where the fire occurred is located at 667 N. 600 East in Provo.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the ATF hotline at 888-ATF-FIRE (888-283-3473) or the Provo Police Department at 801-852-6210.

Individuals can also email information to the ATF at ATFTips@atf.gov or they can submit information through the ATF’s website.