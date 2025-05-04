$6.6 million for wildlife and habitat improvements from DWR permits

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife and more than 160,000 acres where it lives just got a near $7 million boost from an innovative state Division of Wildlife Resources permit fundraiser.

Dozens of projects benefiting wildlife — including wildlife research, conservation and habitat restoration projects — have been funded for this year after a record $6.6 million was committed to the projects by participating conservation groups, the DWR announced. “A total of 163,231 acres of wildlife habitat will be improved as a result of the projects.”

The Utah Conservation Permit Program was launched in 1980 by the DWR’s parent agency, the Utah Department of Natural Resources, in an effort to increase funding for conservation projects for fish and wildlife throughout Utah.

Each year, the Utah Wildlife Board designates a small percentage of limited-entry and once-in-a-lifetime hunting permits as “conservation and expo permits,” the DWR explained, which conservation groups can then use to raise funds for the various projects.

The projects that received the highest funding from the participating groups were:

Watts Mountain Habitat Improvement Phase 2 This project will take place on the Fillmore Ranger District of the Fishlake National Forest and will improve over 6,200 acres of sagebrush, using several treatment methods. The project will also protect roughly 2 acres of high-value river habitat by fencing the area and seeding and transplanting plants inside the protected area. This project received $460,000 in funding.

Central Region Mule Deer & Upland Game Habitat Project This project will occur on the Santaquin Wildlife Management Area and will improve mule deer habitat by irrigating several fields with desirable plants for mule deer. It will also increase the amount of water available for upland game birds — like turkeys and chukars — by installing several water catchment guzzlers on the west side of Utah Lake. This project received $357,000 in funding.

Book Cliffs Wildlife Habitat Improvements This project will take place on the Book Cliffs range on DWR wildlife management areas and Trust Lands Administration properties. It will involve removing encroaching pinyon pine and juniper trees that are negatively impacting sagebrush habitats. The project will include planting desirable plants for wildlife in the area, as well. It will also improve river and stream health along Willow Creek through the installation of in-stream structures and the removal of invasive plant species. This project received $292,500 in funding.



“We are really grateful for the support of our conservation partners who believe in wildlife conservation and want to help improve wildlife populations and habitats in Utah,” DWR Habitat Conservation Coordinator Daniel Eddington said.

The conservation groups that participated and helped fund the conservation projects include:

Cooperative Wildlife Management Unit Association

Dallas Safari Club

Mule Deer Foundation

National Wild Turkey Federation

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

Safari Club International

Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife

Utah Archery Association

Utah Chukar and Wildlife Foundation

Utah Houndsmen Association

Utah Wild Sheep Foundation

Wildlife Conservation Foundation