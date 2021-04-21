6 injured in head-on crash on U.S. Highway 89 in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah, April 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 89 in Kane County Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from Utah Highway Patrol said: “At approximately 2:35 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 89 at approximately mile post 101. Preliminary investigations showed a 2020 Lexus passenger vehicle traveling southbound crossed over the center line into the northbound lane of travel.

“A 2021 Toyota Highlander traveling northbound in the same area observed the Lexus in its lane of travel and attempted to steer to the left into the southbound lane of travel to avoid a collision.”

The southbound Lexus corrected back to the southbound lane and both vehicles collided head on. Both vehicles came to rest on their tires facing to the west blocking the southbound lane.

“After the collision, both vehicles caught fire and both became fully engulfed,” the statement said. “All occupants from both vehicles were able to exit the vehicles before they became engulfed in flames.”

A 38-year-old female from the northbound Toyota was taken to a local area hospital by air ambulance in critical condition. A 40-year-old male and two adolescent children from the Toyota were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital in serious condition. The 73-year-old male driver of the Lexus and 73-year-old female passenger were also transported by ground ambulance to the hospital in serious condition.

All occupants were wearing seat belts and there is no evidence of impairment for either driver, the statement said.

U.S. Highway 89 was closed in both directions for approximately an hour and forty minutes, but has since reopened.