6-year-old boy in critical condition after BB gun accident in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 6-year-old boy was flown by Life Flight to the hospital in critical condition Monday after what investigators say was an apparent accidental shooting involving a BB gun.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that the accident happened in the North Ranch area of Eagle Mountain.

The pump-style BB gun was fired by the child’s 12-year-old brother, according to the tweet.

“BB may have ricocheted, striking the younger boy in the back of the head,” it said.

