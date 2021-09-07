6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride in Glenwood Springs, Colorado

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colorado, Sept. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 6-year-old girl died on an amusement park ride in Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on Sunday evening.

The park said in a news release that an investigation into what occurred is ongoing.

The incident occurred on a ride called the Haunted Mine Drop, which drops six people 110 feet in two to three seconds.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office said in a news release that immediately following the incident just before 8 p.m., “Employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died.”

The news release added: “The circumstances of the fatality are under investigation by the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office.”

The name of the girl who died wasn’t released, but the coroner’s office release says she was vacationing with her family, from Colorado Springs.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week, the news release said.

“We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers,” the news release from the park said.

