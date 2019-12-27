66-year-old man critically injured in Sandy bicycle crash

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 26, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A 66-year-old man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Sandy Thursday night.

Sandy Police Department officials said the bicyclist was heading northbound on State Street when he was struck by a van at 15 E. Pioneer Ave. at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The southbound van struck the cyclist as he attempted to turn left onto Pioneer Avenue, officials said.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash is under investigation. Officials do not believe at this time that impairment was a factor in the incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.