7 killed in Idaho crash on U.S. Highway 20

FREMONT COUNTY, May 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Seven people were killed Thursday night in a fiery crash in Idaho.

According to a news release by the Idaho State Police (ISP), troopers were called to the two-vehicle collision on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 399 near Henry’s Lake just before 7:15 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the collision involved a Dodge Ram pickup and a Mercedes passenger van, both of which caught fire after the crash. The van was reportedly transporting a tour group,” the ISP news release said.

“Tragically, seven individuals have died because of the crash. Six were occupants of the van, and the driver of the pickup. The van had 14 occupants.”

A number the injured were evacuated by medical helicopter, while others were transported by ground ambulance. The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of family members.

U.S. Highway 20 was expected to remain closed throughout the evening, while first responders investigate the incident.

It was unclear when the highway would reopen.

“ISP is leading the investigation with assistance from local and regional partners,” the ISP said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.