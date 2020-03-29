7 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with TRAX train in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Seven people were transported to area hospitals, three of them in critical condition, after a vehicle collided with a TRAX train in South Salt Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily a black SUV was traveling westbound on 3300 South at approximately 3 p.m. when it struck the side of a northbound TRAX train as it was pulling into the Meadowbrook Station in the area of 210 West.

The crossing gate was down, the lights were flashing, and the bells were activated, Arky said.

The SUV, which was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, broke the crossing arm before it impacted the train.

There were eight people in the vehicle, Arky said; one of them was ejected. Three of the occupants are in critical condition, two are in serious condition, two are in stable condition and one person was uninjured. It’s not clear at this time how many of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seat belts.

The collision derailed the train, Arky added, though no one on board was injured.

A bus bridge is in place on the TRAX Red Line between Meadowbrook Station at 3900 S. 188 West and Central Pointe Station at 2100 S. 221 West. Southbound trains are still running but at restricted speeds in that area.

3300 South is also closed in that area.

TRAX riders are urged to check for updates on UTA Twitter before traveling.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.