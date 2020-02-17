7-year-old girl uninjured after falling from Town Lift in Park City, saved by protective netting

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A child was uninjured after falling from the Town Lift in Park City Wednesday into the protective netting below.

A statement from Park City Mountain Resort released Sunday said: “Park City Mountain confirms that Ski Patrol responded to a report that a 7-year-old female skier from Carlisle, PA, fell from Town Lift into the safety netting above Park Avenue.”

The Park City Fire Department also responded and safely extracted the girl from the netting with no reported injuries, the statement said.

Officials said it is very unusual for a person to fall from the Town Lift.