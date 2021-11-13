70 LDS missionaries threatened, robbed by armed men in Mexico church meetinghouse

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Seventy full-time missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were robbed, and some were assaulted, by armed men Friday in Torreón, Mexico.

The 13 sisters and 57 elders were attending a zone conference.

All of the missionaries are safe, the Church reported in a statement released late Friday night.

“Two men entered a Church meetinghouse armed with guns and demanded cell phones, tablets and wallets,” the statement says. “The robbers intimidated the 13 sisters and 57 elders, and a few were hit or kicked during the incident. The mission president and his wife were also assaulted and threatened with a knife.”

The local police were called as soon as the men fled the scene. No one needed additional medical care, according to statement.

“A Church counselor is traveling from Mexico City to assist with emotional needs and other counseling options are also being made available. Parents are being contacted by the Church and missionaries are being encouraged to contact their families,” the Church said.

Missionaries have been removed from the area and have been instructed to be extra cautious, and a Church security officer is in Torreón evaluating the situation.

The statement added, “Our prayers are with these missionaries and their families as they recover from this frightening and traumatic experience.”