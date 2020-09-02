70-year-old suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 70-year-old suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing in South Salt Lake.

Police were called to the area of 2880 S. 200 East at approximately 6:15 a.m., South Salt Lake Police Department public information officer Danielle Croyle told Gephardt Daily.

Police spoke with the suspect and subsequently took him into custody but he has not been booked into jail or charged as yet.

Croyle said it is unknown at this time what precipitated the stabbing, but the suspect did request a welfare check at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday because he was concerned about his own well-being. The support person, who is thought to be a friend of the suspect, is believed to be the victim but that person’s identity has not been confirmed.

The suspect, who has also not been identified, allegedly made a comment to another person early Wednesday morning that caused that individual to be concerned enough that they called police.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.