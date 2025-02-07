72-year-old woman fatally injured in Weber County crash

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators in Weber County are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman.

The crash was first reported about 7:45 p.m. after a head-on collision near milepost 3 on State Route 158.

“The crash involved a 31-year-old male and a 72-year-old female, both residents of the Eden area,” says a news release from the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office.

“Each vehicle had a single occupant. Tragically, the 72-year-old female succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.”

The identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

First responders from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Weber Fire District were joined by the Weber-Metro CRASH team which is leading the investigation.

“As this remains an active investigation, no further details are available at this time.”