75-year-old man found dead in Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and Rescue crews found the body of a man in Millcreek Canyon Wednesday morning.

“SAR has been looking for a 75-year-old male in Millcreek Canyon,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department. “We are sad to announce that the male has been found deceased. It appears he suffered a fall on the trail.”

Crews are working to recover the body from the canyon, the tweet said.

The deceased man has not been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.