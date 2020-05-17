77-year-old man killed in Huntsville motorcycle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Huntsville Sunday morning.

“At 9:55 a.m., a motorcycle being driven by a 77-year-old male was traveling northbound on Trappers Loop Road near milepost 8 in Morgan County,” said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver ran off the right side of the roadway and onto the grass hillside, then continued traveling through the grass for approximately 200 yards before crashing.

A medical helicopter was dispatched, but the man died at the scene.

His identity has not been released pending notification of family.

