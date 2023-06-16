8 baby raccoons rescued from abandoned home in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, June 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple individuals came together this week to rescue eight baby raccoons from the rubble of a razed abandoned home.

“Today a big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help,” the Morgan County Fire Department shared on social media. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”

The chirping lead to the discovery by the demolition crew of eight baby raccoons.

“No sign of mom,” the department said.

With the help of Morgan County Animal Control, firefighters rescued the babies and safely brought them back to the station.

Firefighters kept them comfortable and fed while they waited for an individual with a permit to legally raise raccoons in the heartfelt conclusion of the Wednesday drama.

“All eight babies are now happily on their way to their forever homes.”