8-foot boa constrictor escapes from Tooele City yard

TOOELE, Utah, July 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-foot boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Tooele after escaping its home on Friday.

Tooele City Police Department officials said the snake was in a plastic container in the backyard of a home when the container was knocked over and the reptile escaped.

Tooele Animal Control spent some 90 minutes searching for the snake but officials were unable to locate it.

Anyone who sees the snake is advised not to approach it or pick it up, though the owner says it is not aggressive.

Anyone who spots the boa constrictor is asked to call Tooele City Police Department at 435-882-8900.