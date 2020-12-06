8 juveniles face charges after crashing stolen car into West Valley City building, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Eight juveniles were taken into custody early Saturday morning after they fled from police in a stolen car and crashed it into a building, police say.

Lt. Shane Matheson, with the West Valley City Police Department told Gephardt Daily an officer spotted the stolen Toyota Camry at about 4:15 a.m. in the area of 5600 W. 3500 South.

The 17-year-old driver of the Camry saw the officer and took off. Matheson said spikes were deployed, but the driver kept going despite at least one tire being flat.

“The inexperienced driver tried to turn (onto 2700 South), took it too fast and crashed into the building,” Matheson said.

The car plowed into the side of Noodles & Company.

Six of the juveniles had no injuries; two had minor injuries, possibly a broken leg and possible broken arm, Matheson said.

All eight of the juveniles were intoxicated, according to police. They range in age from 13 to 17, and will be charged with intoxication. All but the driver were turned over to their parents.

Matheson said the driver, who was one of the people injured in the crash, will be facing two felony charges, for the stolen vehicle and for fleeing.