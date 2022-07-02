8-year-old boy escapes injury after neighbor accidentally fires bullet through wall of SLC apartment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding community members about firearm safety after a gun-owner accidentally shot through the wall of an apartment, nearly hitting an 8-year-old boy in the unit next door.
The shooter was practicing “dry-firing,” according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, working on his skills with what he thought was an unloaded handgun.
The single shot passed through a wall into the neighboring apartment where an 8-year-old boy sat on a couch, the SLCPD statement said. The round also passed through a second wall into a bedroom where the boy’s father found the bullet on a bed inside the apartment.
The bullet also damaged a mirror inside the neighboring apartment during its flight. The shooting did not injure the young boy boy.
Initially, the 26-year-old suspect told officers someone broke into his apartment, got his gun and fired it into the wall. Later, as the investigation proceeded of the Wednesday afternoon incident at 30 N. Orange Street, the man told officers he accidentally discharged his firearm inside his apartment while practicing “dry-firing.” Officers arrested Chase Wright and transported him to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with charges pending.
SLCPD reminds community members about the six basic gun safety rules:
- Treat all guns as if they are loaded. Always assume that a gun is loaded, even if you believe the gun is unloaded.
- Keep guns pointed in the safest possible direction when handling. Only point a gun at an object you intend to shoot.
- Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot.
- Know your target, its surroundings and what’s behind your target. Understand that if a bullet misses or passes through the target, it could strike a person or object.
- Know how to safely operate your firearm.
- Always safely store your firearm and prevent unauthorized use.Firearms should be locked and rendered safe using a trigger lock. Ammunition should be stored in a different location than the firearm.