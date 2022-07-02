8-year-old boy escapes injury after neighbor accidentally fires bullet through wall of SLC apartment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding community members about firearm safety after a gun-owner accidentally shot through the wall of an apartment, nearly hitting an 8-year-old boy in the unit next door.

The shooter was practicing “dry-firing,” according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, working on his skills with what he thought was an unloaded handgun.

The single shot passed through a wall into the neighboring apartment where an 8-year-old boy sat on a couch, the SLCPD statement said. The round also passed through a second wall into a bedroom where the boy’s father found the bullet on a bed inside the apartment.

The bullet also damaged a mirror inside the neighboring apartment during its flight. The shooting did not injure the young boy boy.

Initially, the 26-year-old suspect told officers someone broke into his apartment, got his gun and fired it into the wall. Later, as the investigation proceeded of the Wednesday afternoon incident at 30 N. Orange Street, the man told officers he accidentally discharged his firearm inside his apartment while practicing “dry-firing.” Officers arrested Chase Wright and transported him to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with charges pending.

