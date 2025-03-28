8-year-old boy found dead in Saratoga Springs home, 43-year-old mother in critical condition

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, March 28, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Police sources say an eight-year-old boy was found dead, and his 43-year-old mother in critical condition inside a Saratoga Springs home Friday.

According to AnneElise Harrison, public information officer for the Saratoga Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene on Willowbrook Lane Friday at 10:12 a.m., after a 17-year-old female called for help, saying “she found her mother and brother unconscious.”

The cause of the child’s and mother’s injuries has yet to released.

When police arrived, they discovered the eight-year-old was deceased and the mother clinging to life. She was rushed to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center where she remained in extremely critical condition Friday afternoon.

A 15-year-old male was also inside the home when officers arrived. Harrison said he lived at the residence with his mother, brother and sister.

“The siblings are yet to be interviewed to find out what they understand about the situation,” Harrison said.

In the meantime, officers were waiting for a warrant to be issued so they could fully investigate the crime scene.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.