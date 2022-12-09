80-year-old woman, multiple cats die in West Valley City house fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephart Daily) — An 80-year-old woman and multiple cats died in a house fire early Friday in West Valley City.

West Valley City fire crews responded at 1:04 a.m. to a fire at 3427 S. 3690 West, according to a tweet from the fire department.

The home was filled with smoke when firefighters arrived, and crews knocked down the fire in about eight minutes, the tweet states.

Crew found the woman in a room upstairs. Medical treatment was provided, but she died at the scene, fire officials said. Several cats also died in the fire.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire “appears to be electrical,” the department tweeted.

Damage to the home is estimated at $75,000, fire officials said.