9 firearms, heroin, cocaine, meth seized from home in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Nine firearms along with heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs were found in a home in West Valley City Tuesday.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Noe Juarez Recendez, 60, is facing charges of:

Three counts of distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Nine counts of transaction of a firearm by a class II restricted person, a third-degree felony

“I authored a search warrant for A/P’s (accused person’s) residence in West Valley City,” the probable cause statement said. “Inside the residence detectives located pounds of heroin and pounds of methamphetamine along with Oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana.”

There were also nine firearms recovered from the residence.

The narcotics along with the firearms were surrounded by the suspect’s identifying documents, the statement said.

Recendez was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $20,000.