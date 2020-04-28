9-year-old in extremely critical condition after motorcycle crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, April 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 9-year-old child is in extremely critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Eagle Mountain.

A tweet from Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 1:45 p.m. said the crash occurred in the area of Mohican Drive and Golden Eagle Road.

No other details of the incident were immediately released by officials.

Initial reports indicate that Life Flight responded to the scene and landed in the park just west of where the accident occurred.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.