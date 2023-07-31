Sheds burn in Ogden causing $30K in damages

OGDEN, Utah, July 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at about 3:18 a.m. Monday, and found two sheds on fire on the 2800 block of Eccles Avenue.

The sheds were behind a residence, and “the fire spread to some trees, brush, and powerlines,” a statement from the Ogden City Fire Department says.

“Firefighters quickly evacuated the homes near to the sheds and extinguished the fires. Occupants were let back into the homes as the fire did not spread into the homes, power was turned off to the structures due to the fire impingement.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation, the statement said, adding the Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

“We estimate the damage to be around $30,000,” the OCFD statement said.

It added that people and resources responding included 17 firefighters from Ogden and South Ogden, two ladder trucks, two fire engine, an ambulance and a battalion chief.

“There were no injuries associated with this incident,” the statement says.