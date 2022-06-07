1 dead, 3 wounded in Salt Lake City apartment shooting, police say

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah County, June 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – One man is dead, and three other people injured after a shooting Monday night at a Salt Lake City apartment complex, according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department’s public relations unit.

The press release claimed the investigation started at 7:08 p.m. when SLC911 received reports of a shooting at 1636 W. Briar Rose Place.

“Officers arrived on scene and found one person with a gunshot wound inside an apartment unit,” the SLCPD press release said.

Police attempted “immediate life-saving efforts,” but the man died, the press release said.

The third person at the hospital has critical injuries resulting from a gunshot injury, the SLCPD statement said.

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe there were several people, likely known to each other, inside one of the apartment units when a fight broke out, which resulted in the shooting. Initially, there was information suggesting this may have been a home invasion. At this time, that does not appear to be the case. This does not appear to be a random incident,” the SLCPD public relations statement said.

“After the shooting, officers think several people left in two separate cars. One car was located at 1150 South Redwood Road, the other at 60 South Redwood. Both of those cars have been secured as evidence, the SLCPD public relations statement said.

“At this point, no arrests have been made. Detectives are in the early stages of trying to determine what led up to the shooting and who was involved,” the SLCPD public relations statement said.

“One officer was injured while performing life-saving efforts inside the apartment unit, the public relations statement said. The officer received medical treatment on scene and at an area hospital,” the SLCPD public relations statement said.