A day of big announcements by Post Malone; music icon says he’s dad to new baby girl, engaged, bringing concert to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Monday was a big day for music icon Post Malone.

The rapper/singer/songwriter/entrepreneur and oft-time Utah resident announced Monday he’s a first-time father, engaged to be married, and bringing his upcoming Twelve Carat Tour to Salt Lake City on Nov. 1.

Malone, 26, spilled the beans about his baby girl and fiance during a Monday appearance on the Howard Stern Show. While it was known he was an expectant father, news of his daughter’s birth came a surprise. So did the word that he’s officially engaged.

The identity of his future spouse has not been made public.

Malone also spoke of his upcoming tour, in support of his long-awaited and critically acclaimed album Twelve Carat Headache, which dropped June 2 at number two on the Billboard 200 charts.

Locally, Malone is known for stopping by local restaurants and posing for pictures with stunned and grateful owners and servers, whose businesses always seem to get a boost from the publicity.

He also recently donated a guitar to be sold to benefit a Utah program to benefit abused children.

But back to the tour concert. On Malone’s Facebook page, he said tickets go on sale Friday, with a Citibank presale starting on Tuesday. For Vivant Arena tickets, click here.

Announced tour dates:

Sept. 10 — Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sept. 11 — Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

Sept. 14 — Chicago, IL – United Center *

Sept. 15 — Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum *

Sept. 17 — St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center *

Sept. 18 — Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena *

Sept. 20 — Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 23 — Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 27 — Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 28 — Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 1 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 2 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 4 — Washington, DC – Capital One Arena *

Oct. 6 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

Oct. 7 — Newark, NJ – Prudential Center *

Oct. 9 — Elmont, NY – UBS Arena *

Oct. 12 — New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Oct. 15 — Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena *

Oct. 16 — Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

Oct. 18 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

Oct. 21 — Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

Oct. 22 — Austin, TX – Moody Center *

Oct. 25 — Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

Oct. 26 — Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena *

Oct. 28 — Tulsa, OK – BOK Center *

Oct. 30 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

Nov. 1 — Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena *

Nov. 3 — Portland, OR – Moda Center *

Nov. 5 — Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

Nov. 6 — Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena *

Nov. 10 — Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum *

Nov. 11 — Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 15 — Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

*with Roddy Ricch