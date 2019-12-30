Abandoned shed destroyed by fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Sunday night and, instead of a house, they arrived to find a large shed fully engulfed in flames.

West Valley City Fire Department Capt. Jeremy McBride said the shed, which he estimated to be 15 x 15 feet, was behind an abandoned house at 1475 W. 2400 South.

Fire crews arrived at 9:55 p.m. and had the fire extinguished within about a half-hour. The shed burned to the ground, McBride said, but the fire did not extend to the house.

There were indications that homeless people had been in the abandoned shed, McBride told Gephardt Daily. He said a sleeping bag and ashes from a small fire were found on the other side of the house, and it’s likely that someone had built a fire in the shed in an effort to keep warm.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, and McBride said there is no estimate of damages because the shed and home are both abandoned and have no known monetary value.