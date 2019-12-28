Accidental shooting by neighbor sends Roy man to hospital

ROY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — An accidental shooting in Roy put a hole in one man’s door and sent a neighbor to a local hospital.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Officer Stuart Hackworth, Roy Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“An adult male had a shotgun and thought he removed all the rounds,” Hackworth said. “The ammunition was double-aught buck. There was still one loaded. The shot went through the front and screen door, and it hit a neighbor across the street, who was taking the trash out.”

The victim, an adult male whose name has not been released, was conscious, breathing and alert when first responders arrived at the scene, in the area of 4550 S. 2175 West. The victim was shot in the lower abdomen. Hackworth said just before 6 p.m. that there had been no update regarding the victim’s condition.

According to police radio transmissions, the shooter raced over and tried to help the victim, reportedly a man of about 70.

Hackworth said he could not confirm that assistance was offered or the age of the victim. He did say the investigation was ongoing, and possible charges were not being considered at that time.